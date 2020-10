EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces who can use a facemask will soon be able to get a free one.

The City of Las Cruces will be hosting its third free drive-thru mask distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

City leaders will be handing out free masks, and will also be conducting free COVID-19 testing. The distribution site will be the Field of Dreams near Motel Boulevard.

The masks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.