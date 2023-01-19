LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon.

Celebrate the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl Champions🏈🏆!

Downtown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces this Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Come early to enjoy the farmer’s market!!#GoAggies #NMSU pic.twitter.com/fKn2nbQWNG — City of Las Cruces (@LasCrucesGov) January 19, 2023

The event will kick off with a special downtown edition of the beloved ‘Aggie Walk.’ The New Mexico State University (NMSU) gameday staple will begin at City Hall and head down Main Street before it concludes at the Plaza de Las Cruces where there will be vendors, special performances, and speeches to commemorate the Aggies’ first bowl win of the Jerry Kill era. The team will be joined by the New Mexico State Pride Band, Sun Dancers, cheer squad, and Pistol Pete.

Dignitaries from the City of Las Cruces and NMSU will speak to the gathered fans, including Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima, NMSU Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu, NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, NMSU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill, and a representative from the Quick Lane Bowl.

A free autograph session will follow the main program and limited-edition Quick Lane Bowl championship posters will be available. Fans will also have an opportunity take photos with the Quick Lane Bowl Trophy in the plaza.

The Aggies’ win over the Falcons marks their second bowl victory in five years, their first since beating Utah State 26-20 in overtime in the 2017 Arizona Bowl. NMSU is 4-0-1 all-time in bowl games.

𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! pic.twitter.com/m6zbpnlE7F — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) December 26, 2022

The bowl celebration is free and open to the public. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to take part in the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces, which runs from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

