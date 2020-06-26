City of Las Cruces releases Fourth of July schedule

Breaking News
Las Cruces News

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the Independence Day holiday, City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Saturday, July 4.

Here is a list of closures:

  • Meerscheidt Recreation Center
  • Frank O’ Brien Papen Community Center 
  • A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven 
  • Juvenile Citation Program Learning Center
  • East Mesa Recreation Center
  • Regional Aquatic Center
  • Frenger Pool
  • Laabs and East Mesa Outdoor Pools
  • Thomas Branigan Memorial/Sage Cafe/Munson Libraries (Also closed Friday, July 3)
  • All Museums (Also closed Friday, July 3)
  • All Senior Programs & Centers (Closed Friday, July 3)
  • Visit Las Cruces
  • Rio Grande Theatre
  • RoadRUNNER Transit /Dial-a-Ride no service/Offices Closed (Services end at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3)
  • The old Foothills Landfill

Police and fire services will not be affected. Solid Waste residential and commercial services will also run as normal, but offices will be closed.

