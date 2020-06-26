City of Las Cruces releases Fourth of July schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the Independence Day holiday, City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Saturday, July 4.

Here is a list of closures:

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Frank O’ Brien Papen Community Center

A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven

Juvenile Citation Program Learning Center

East Mesa Recreation Center

Regional Aquatic Center

Frenger Pool

Laabs and East Mesa Outdoor Pools

Thomas Branigan Memorial/Sage Cafe/Munson Libraries (Also closed Friday, July 3)

All Museums (Also closed Friday, July 3)

All Senior Programs & Centers (Closed Friday, July 3)

Visit Las Cruces

Rio Grande Theatre

RoadRUNNER Transit /Dial-a-Ride no service/Offices Closed (Services end at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3)

The old Foothills Landfill

Police and fire services will not be affected. Solid Waste residential and commercial services will also run as normal, but offices will be closed.