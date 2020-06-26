City of Las Cruces releases Fourth of July schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the Independence Day holiday, City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Saturday, July 4.
Here is a list of closures:
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center
- Frank O’ Brien Papen Community Center
- A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven
- Juvenile Citation Program Learning Center
- East Mesa Recreation Center
- Regional Aquatic Center
- Frenger Pool
- Laabs and East Mesa Outdoor Pools
- Thomas Branigan Memorial/Sage Cafe/Munson Libraries (Also closed Friday, July 3)
- All Museums (Also closed Friday, July 3)
- All Senior Programs & Centers (Closed Friday, July 3)
- Visit Las Cruces
- Rio Grande Theatre
- RoadRUNNER Transit /Dial-a-Ride no service/Offices Closed (Services end at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3)
- The old Foothills Landfill
Police and fire services will not be affected. Solid Waste residential and commercial services will also run as normal, but offices will be closed.