1  of  2
Breaking News
Two more COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso as number of cases approaches 2,000 Health officials report two new deaths in El Paso due to COVID-19 and 78 new cases

City of Las Cruces receives $6 million grant to support transit operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has announced a $6 million grant award to the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Las Cruces city officials said they will use the grant to support Road Runner Transit operations during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.

CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash"

El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers"

The Wait

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Wait"

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link