City of Las Cruces receives $6 million grant to support transit operations during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has announced a $6 million grant award to the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Las Cruces city officials said they will use the grant to support Road Runner Transit operations during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.

CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs, officials said.