Chaparral toddler, woman killed in overnight rollover crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A woman and toddler from Chaparral are dead following a crash near Las Cruces overnight.

According to New Mexico State Police, the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. on I-25 near milepost 15.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was driving the car when it left the roadway and rolled over.

Two passengers, a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old woman, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names will not be released until family is notified.

According to a news release, three other adult passengers were also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say seat belts appear to have not been properly worn. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

According to investigators, charges may be pending for the driver based on the outcome of the investigation.

