Chabad Jewish Community Center of Las Cruces hosts Chanukah Drive-In event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Las Cruces wants to light up one of 15,000 public menorahs worldwide bringing a message of light and hope.

On Sunday, the fourth night of the eight-day Jewish holiday of Chanukah, the Center is hosting a free Chanukah Drive-In at the Telshor 12 Cinemas parking lot at 2811 N. Telshor Blvd. The event will include a menorah lighting ceremony and a virtual Chanukah concert streamed from Los Angeles by the world-renowned 8th Day Band.

Gates for the event open at 4:30 p.m., with a 5 p.m. start time.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP, as there is limited space available.

Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on Thursday and ends Dec. 18.

While the scope of the ceremony will be limited amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency, the lights will shine forth as brightly as ever, organizers said.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Bery Schmukler. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

This year marks the 11th Annual Chanukah Concert and Celebration and this year will commemorate the crucial need for a message of hope during a difficult time, organizers said.

To RSVP, visit ChabadLC.org.

