Centennial High School teacher earns 2021 tech group award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There is a new recipient for the 2021 National Aspirations in Computing Educator Award.



Melody Hagaman, a teacher from Centennial High School in Las Cruces, was selected by The National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT).

The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) is a non-profit community of nearly 1,500 universities, companies, non-profits and government organizations nationwide.

Hagaman is a computer science teacher for grades nine through twelve. She started the computer Science program at Centennial High School because it only consisted of a single class. Many of her students struggled at first due to learning disabilities, language barriers, or other obstacles.

This inspired her to create an introductory class that would be accessible to more students with diverse backgrounds, support needs, and experience levels. In the nine years since then, the program has developed into a full five-course computer science pathway.

“Her passion for computer science is fueled by her desire for ALL students to have access to Computer Science,” said Lisa Hufstedler, Associate Director of Teaching and Learning K-12 Mathematics.

For the past ten years, Hagaman has facilitated equity-based, cross-curricular professional development for computing educators at the national level through her various projects.



