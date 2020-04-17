CBP announces temporary closure of Antelope Wells Crossing

Las Cruces News

by: Anahy Diaz

Posted: / Updated:

ANTELOPE WELLS, NM (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operation will temporarily be closing Antelope Wells crossing on Saturday, April 18.

The closing of the crossing, located in the remote boot heel section of southwest New Mexico, will take place at 4 p.m. and will return to normal hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

CBP’s essential only travel restrictions were imposed March 21, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, CBP says it has seen significantly reduced traffic at the borders, as its processing number of northbound vehicles per week has gone from 350-450 to 50-60.

CBP reminds the public that the Columbus port of entry to the east and Douglas port of entry to the west remain as crossing options.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fiery crash kills one in East El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash kills one in East El Paso"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17"

Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses"

Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic"

Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link