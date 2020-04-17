CBP announces temporary closure of Antelope Wells Crossing

ANTELOPE WELLS, NM (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operation will temporarily be closing Antelope Wells crossing on Saturday, April 18.

The closing of the crossing, located in the remote boot heel section of southwest New Mexico, will take place at 4 p.m. and will return to normal hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

CBP’s essential only travel restrictions were imposed March 21, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, CBP says it has seen significantly reduced traffic at the borders, as its processing number of northbound vehicles per week has gone from 350-450 to 50-60.

CBP reminds the public that the Columbus port of entry to the east and Douglas port of entry to the west remain as crossing options.