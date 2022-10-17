LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The death of Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero was ruled accidental by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, according to a report by the Las Cruces Sun-News on Monday.

An autopsy report showed that Romero’s accidental death was caused by blunt head trauma from a collision during the Knights’ Aug. 26 game at Deming.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy report on Abraham Romero assessed that the 17-year-old’s death was the result of blunt head trauma and was ruled an accident, an open records request revealed. Romero had no reported past medical history. — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) October 17, 2022

According to the Sun-News, the report did not say whether Romero’s injury came from a collision with the ground, or with another player on the field. It only specified that Romero collided with an object during the game.

Romero died from his injuries on Sept. 17 at an El Paso hospital, three weeks after being injured. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma after collapsing in between plays during the game. Romero was just 17 years old at the time of his death.