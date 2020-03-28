Cases in Doña Ana County now at 17 as NM reports second death

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health confirms one additional case of COVID-19 in Doña Ana County, bringing the total to 17.

An official with the New Mexico Governor’s Office tells KTSM the patient is a woman in her 60s. The latest positive COVID-19 test in Doña Ana County is among 17 new cases reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of positive statewide cases to 208. The state is also reporting the death of an 80-year-old man in Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) with multiple chronic health conditions.

The man’s death is the second reported death in the state of New Mexico, with Bernalillo County continuing to be the hardest hit area in the state, with 92 confirmed cases.

Bernalillo County: 92

Chaves County: 7

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 17

Eddy County: 3

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 2

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 15

San Juan County: 18

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 30​​

Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 9

Valencia County: 1

The New Mexico Department of Health says 19 patients are currently hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 and 26 cases are designated as having recovered.

To date, there are no positive confirmed cases in Otero County, which is the second New Mexico County bordering El Paso.

