Casa De Peregrinos Food Bank in Las Cruces extends hours of service during the COVID-19 crisis

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Casa De Peregrinos Food Bank has announced they are extending their hours of availability to the community starting Monday April, 16th.

Members of the staff explained this is how they are striving to help the Dona Ana community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casa De Peregrinos will now be open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays, it will be open until 3 p.m.

They explained the new hours will allow them to reach families who may have members that were laid off or displaced during the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of families that we have never seen before are coming in to see us, obviously with school out a lot of those families just need food to get them by now that they have their kids home all the time,” said Lorenzo Aldo, Executive Director of Casa De Peregrinos.

Alba told KTSM they are accepting money and food donations from those who want to help.

In order to receive its services, you must provide a proof of address and ID.

The flagshipfood pantry located at 999 W. Amador Suite F in the Community of Hope campus.