California man dies in motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old California man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday evening in Las Cruces.

Prashanth J. Williams, 47, of Irvine, Calif., died from injuries he sustained in Sunday evening’s crash, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a crash that occurred near the intersection of south Campo Street and east Arizona Avenue. Officers arrived to find Williams critically injured and unresponsive with his motorcycle nearby.

He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Traffic investigators learned Williams was traveling south on Campo Street and failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway near east Arizona Avenue. The motorcycle struck a curb and crashed in the undeveloped lot near the intersection. Williams, who was wearing a helmet, was alone on the motorcycle. Investigators do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and Williams’ remains will be sent to the state medical investigator’s office for autopsy.

