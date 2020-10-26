California man dies in motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old California man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday evening in Las Cruces.

Prashanth J. Williams, 47, of Irvine, Calif., died from injuries he sustained in Sunday evening’s crash, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a crash that occurred near the intersection of south Campo Street and east Arizona Avenue. Officers arrived to find Williams critically injured and unresponsive with his motorcycle nearby.

He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Traffic investigators learned Williams was traveling south on Campo Street and failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway near east Arizona Avenue. The motorcycle struck a curb and crashed in the undeveloped lot near the intersection. Williams, who was wearing a helmet, was alone on the motorcycle. Investigators do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and Williams’ remains will be sent to the state medical investigator’s office for autopsy.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %

Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier

El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

'We risk detrimental effects to our entire healthcare system'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link