Burrell College to have digital graduation service

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will stream a graduation ceremony on  Facebook live on May 8.

More than 130 Burrell students will become doctors at 2 p.m., according to a news release from Burrell. John Hummer, co-founder and president of the college, will speak during the ceremony.

“When we broke ground on the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine five years ago, this virtual ceremony is not what any of us had in mind for our first graduating class of medical students,” Hummer said. “Despite all of the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our inaugural class and their accomplishments. I hope everyone tunes in on May 8 and enjoys the ceremony.”

The keynote speaker will be Ogechika Alozie, MD, who is the chief medical officer at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will also speak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station"

Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"

Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link