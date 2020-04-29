Burrell College to have digital graduation service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will stream a graduation ceremony on Facebook live on May 8.

More than 130 Burrell students will become doctors at 2 p.m., according to a news release from Burrell. John Hummer, co-founder and president of the college, will speak during the ceremony.

“When we broke ground on the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine five years ago, this virtual ceremony is not what any of us had in mind for our first graduating class of medical students,” Hummer said. “Despite all of the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our inaugural class and their accomplishments. I hope everyone tunes in on May 8 and enjoys the ceremony.”

The keynote speaker will be Ogechika Alozie, MD, who is the chief medical officer at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will also speak.