Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine grads on to residencies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates are learning where they will first practice as doctors and complete the next phase of their medical training.

More than 120 students graduated from medical school. Burrell says the class of 2020 applied to residency programs throughout the country and with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, KTSM asked how this affects their placements.

Burrell College is located in Las Cruces, the school says some of the graduating physicians will receive their training in El Paso and Las Cruces.

