LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials say a toddler was struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene.

An LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call of a child being struck at the park came in at 5:42 p.m.

According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, a person driving a high profile truck was backing out of their parking spot, didn’t see the child and struck her..

The spokesperson added that say the girl, believed to be between one and two years old, died immediately.

