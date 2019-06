LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are on the scene of a shooting near the Halos Nightclub.

UPDATE: Police confirm one person was shot and killed during the incident.

That’s on South Locust Street near the New Mexico State University.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near the nightclub.

Details are limited this morning.

We will bring you the latest as we learn more.