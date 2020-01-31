Border Patrol agents catch and arrest an alleged child sex offender

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Santa Teresa, New Mexico caught a group of people illegally crossing the border on Thursday. Authorities said one of the persons is an alleged child sex offender.

According to officials with USBP, agents working west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry discovered indications of possible illegal entry.

Agents began to track the possible illegal entrants on foot and ATV.

USBP said the illegal crossers tried to conceal their footprints by using sponges on their feet. Officials said it did not work and a total of eight suspects were taken into custody and were transported to the station for identification and processing.

USBP said agents were able to positively identify one of the subjects as 38-year-old Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra, a Mexican national who had previously been removed for illegal entry into the United States.

According to officials, the man has an active warrant out of Idaho for an alleged charge of Fondling a Child.

Agents contacted police in Nampa, Idaho to verify the warrant. Ibarra is currently being held pending extradition.