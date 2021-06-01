Big Brothers Big Sisters offering chance to win round trip airfare to those who sign up to be mentors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mountain Region in New Mexico is offering the community a chance to win a round trip ticket on Southwest Airlines.

Anyone who signs up to be a mentor in its program before July 31 will be in the drawing, which will be held on Aug. 6. BBBS is launching a recruitment campaign to pair 170 kids in need of a mentor with a big brother or big sister.

To be a mentor, applicants must be at least 18 years old, spend two to four hours a month with their “little” and commit to their little for a year.

“As a big myself, I can tell you it’s such a gratifying thing to do,” said Bethany Hoffman, BBBS regional director. “To be able to be there for someone else and know that I get even more than my little sister gets out of the relationship, but it is a way that you could definitely see an impact being made.”

If interested in becoming a mentor or for more information, visit bbbsmountainregion.org, call 575-496-9388 or email beth.hoffman@bbsmountainregion.org.

