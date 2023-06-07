EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 37-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, June 3 in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police say Franciso Hernandez, 37 was riding a bicycle westbound on Idaho near Alamo Street Saturday when he was struck from behind by an SUV that was traveling in the same direction.

Police add they were dispatched to the site around 10:45 p.m. and Hernandez received multiple injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso.

Police say Hernandez died Monday as a result of his injuries.

The 23-year-old driver who allegedly struck Hernandez remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to police. Among the driver, a woman and two small children were also in the vehicle however no injuries were reported.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.