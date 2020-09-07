EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After 20 years in business, Barnett’s Las Cruces Harley-Davidson is closing its doors.

The store will close on Sept. 30, the dealership announced in a Facebook post on Friday, declaring “The Pandemic Wins.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you we will be permanently closing the dealership in Las Cruces on September 30th,” the post said. “We are so appreciative of your support over the years and it has been our honor to serve you.”

The dealership will keep the same hours until closing day: Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Mondays through Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dealership’s owners encouraged customers to cash in their gift certificates before the store closes, but said gift certificates from the Las Cruces location will be honored at the El Paso location through the expiration date.

Special orders that aren’t received by Sept. 30 will be transferred to the El Paso dealership, the post stated.

Though the Las Cruces dealership will close, owners said the El Paso dealership will remain open, and will even absorb some Las Cruces employees.

According to the company’s website, the dealership opened in Las Cruces in November 2000. At it’s grand opening, the store was 12,000 square feet. Eventually the store was expanded to a 27,000 square foot building.