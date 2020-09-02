Balcony collapse reported in Las Cruces fire

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A house fire was extinguished by Las Cruces firefighters late Saturday evening.

According to LCFD, calls came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29 reporting visible flames coming from a home in the 5900 block of Norte Vista Drive.

Firefighters attacked the flames from outside and inside the structure. The fire was under control by 10:45 p.m.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire caused a second-story balcony of the home to collapse. Most of the damage appeared to be to the exterior of the home and to the balcony.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Damage estimates are not available at this time.