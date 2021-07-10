Back-to-school vaccinations being offered throughout southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In preparation for the upcoming school year, New Mexico parents can get their child vaccinated for free at one of the New Mexico Department of Health’s Public Health Offices in the Southwest Region.

The Health Department will be providing no-cost back-to-school vaccinations by appointment or walk-in basis. The vaccines will be available from now until the start of the school year in August. Students are required to be up-to-date on their childhood immunizations in order to attend school. The COVID-19 vaccination will also be available for parents and students 12 years and older.

You can find vaccinations at the following locations — appointments and walk-ins are accepted unless otherwise indicated:

Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Walk-ins: Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

By appointment only: Tuesday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

From July 24 to Aug. 14, the Las Cruces Public Health Department will be open five days a week for walk-ins. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 575-528-5006.

Anthony Public Health Office, 855 N. Anthony Dr., Anthony, NM 88021

Tuesday to Thursday: 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

Call 575-882-3121 to schedule an appointment.

Chaparral Public Health Office, 317 McCombs, Chaparral, NM 88081

Tuesday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-824-3454 to schedule an appointment.

Sunland Park Public Health Office, 3807 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063

Tuesday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-589-2543 to schedule an appointment.

Otero Public Health Office, 1207 8th Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-437-9340 to schedule an appointment.

Luna Public Health Office, 215 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM 88030

Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-649-7065 for more information.

Silver City Public Health Office, 2610 N. Silver, Silver City, NM 88061

Tuesday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-538-5318 for more information.

Hidalgo Public Health Office, 530 De Moss Street, Lordsburg, NM 88045

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 575-542-9391 for more information.

Sierra Public Health Office, 201 E. 4th St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

Monday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 575-894-2716 for more information.

