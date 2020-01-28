Authorities search for missing La Mesa man last seen on bicycle

LA MESA, NM (KTSM) — Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s assistance locating a 61-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon in La Mesa.

Alfred M. Perez, 61, was last seen leaving 921 Lister Drive in La Mesa on a bicycle around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. He is described as five-feet-seven inches tall, 161 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Perez was last seen wearing tan shorts, a black hoodie and brown hiking boots. He is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795.