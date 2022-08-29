EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Dona Ana Arts Council will feature the work of George Mendoza, a Las Crucen who is legally blind and a well-known advocate for the disabled.





Artwork by George Mendoza will be displayed by the Dona Ana Arts Council in September

The exhibit, “The Kaleidoscope Eyes of George Mendoza,” will be exhibited at the new arts council location, at 250B W. Amador in Las Cruces, from Sept. 1 through Sept. 28.

Mendoza lost his central vision during his teenage years as the result of an incurable eye disease that left him with “kaleidoscope eyes – intense and changing visual images of fiery suns, brightly burning eyes and colorful pinwheels,” according to a news release announcing the show.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and for extended hours of 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 for an artist’s reception.

Information: (575) 523-6403 or director@daarts.org.