Armed robbery suspect arrested by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a man suspected of holding up a Pic Quick store clerk early Tuesday morning.

Hector Gonzalez, 29, is charged with Armed Robbery. According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Gonzalez walked into the Pic Quick store located at 2601 Doña Ana Road around 7 a.m. asked for a cigarette, put his hand in his jacket and pointed at the clerk.

Documents state Gonzalez was able to flee the store with $45 dollars before fleeing the store on foot. Responding deputies were able to identify Gonazalez using store surveillance footage and he was located a short time later.

Gonzalez is being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.

