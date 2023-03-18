LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) is having a “St. Patrick’s Spring Adoption Special” where all dogs (with the exception of small dogs) and cats can be adopted for $17 from March 17 to 31.

To meet APA’s animals, you can visit the adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. in Las Cruces from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday, or call 575-571-4654 to schedule an appointment. Animals up for adoption can also be viewed at apalascruces.org.

Willow is one of many animals available for adoption from ACTion Programs for Animals (APA). She is a new graduate of the Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success (P.A.W.S.) training program. Rory is one of many animals available for adoption from ACTion Programs for Animals (APA). Photos courtesy by APA

“We have many P.A.W.S. (Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success) prison-program graduate dogs, as well as cats and kittens waiting for a home,” said APA Executive Director Michel Meunier. “With the changing season, we will soon be inundated with kittens. Adopting from us this spring will help us open up space to save more lives.”

In partnership with the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility, APA took over the administration of the P.A.W.S. prison program in 2016 and has sent hundreds of dogs to this program for learn basic obedience and potty training.