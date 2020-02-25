Annual Volunteer, Giving Day to return to the Plaza de Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 9th annual Volunteer Fair & Giving Day returns to the Plaza de Las Cruces and will feature more than 50 local non-profit organizations seeking volunteers.

The Volunteer Fair & Giving Day is a good opportunity for people interested in volunteering to learn more about each participating non-profit by visiting booths in the outdoor mall, according to a news release by the City of Las Cruces.

The fair will be led by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, the Mesilla Valley Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Southwest New Mexico (UWSWNM), and the City of Las Cruces’ Volunteer Network.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces and will include fun activities for children.

Participating non-profit organizations will be seeking donations and will receive matching funds provide by UWSWNM and the Community Foundation through various grant opportunities, according to the release.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable canned food items for Casa de Peregrinos.

Organizations interested in participating must have a 501c3 tax determination or be connected to an organization as an affiliate or as their fiscal sponsor that has the 501c3 tax status to be eligible.

For more information about the event or to participate as a non-profit, contact Scott Rodgers at srodgers@las-cruces.org.