All LCPS high schools to host in-person graduation ceremonies this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All six Las Cruces Public Schools high schools will have in-person graduation ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces. Last year, LCPS hosted drive-thru ceremonies due to the pandemic.

Seniors will be allowed 16 tickets each for family and friends, who are required to wear a mask throughout the ceremony and to socially distance.

Seniors will be allowed to decorate their caps this year, the first time in LCPS history. Graduates will also receive a face mask in honor of late superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo.

2021 will be the last graduating class for Oñate High School, since the school will be known as Organ Mountain High School starting July 1.

Below is the schedule for each school’s graduation ceremony:

Friday, May 21

Oñate High School: 9 a.m.

Arrowhead Park Early College High School: 1:30 p.m.

Mayfield High School: 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Las Cruces High School, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande Prep Institute, 1:30 p.m.

Centennial High School, 6 p.m.

