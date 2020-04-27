Alamogordo Police Department’s K9 Odin to get body armor

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police Department’s K9 Odin will be receiving a bullet and stab protected vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) non-profit organization located in East Taunton, Mass. whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

K9 Odin’s vest, which is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks, will be embroidered with the statement “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Since its founding in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom fitted protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities at Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. call 508-824-6978 or visit their website at www.vik9s.org.