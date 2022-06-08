Update:

On June 21, 2022, Alfonso Herrera Jr. was indicted by an Otero County Grand Jury on 22 additional counts of various crimes stemming from an investigation that began in March of 2022.

The additional charges are as follows:

• 4 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the first degree

• 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the second degree

• 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

• 2 counts of Selling or Giving Alcohol to a Minor

Mr. Herrera continues to be held in Otero County Detention Center without bond.

The Alamogordo Police Department is encouraging anyone with additional information relating to this investigation to please come forward.

To speak with a detective, please call 575-439-4300.

Original story

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) – An Otero County Grand Jury indicted Alfonso Herrera Jr. on 22 counts stemming from an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of at least two pre-teen girls.

Herrea, 44, of Alamogordo, is charged with 11 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the first degree, two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the second degree, four counts of Criminal Sexual Contact in the second degree, two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, one count of Criminal Sexual Contact in the third degree, one count of Selling or Giving Alcohol to a Minor, and one count of Enticement of a Child.

The investigation began in March 2022 when a 13-year-old girl ran away from home. The victim called 911 to report she was drugged and raped. She told police she was afraid her parents would be upset, and she feared Herrera because he told her not to alert the police.

During the police investigation, the girl revealed Herrera had sexually assaulted her since she was 11-years-old. She also alleged a friend of hers, a year younger, was also assaulted by Herrera.

Police allege Herrera provided alcohol and marijuana to the girls in exchange for sex acts. Court documents allege that Herrera rented hotel rooms in Alamogordo, El Paso, and elsewhere to engage in sexual acts with the victims.

According to court documents, the victim was afraid of Herrera because she believed he was violent and he kept guns on him.

Judge John P. Sugg previously determined Herrera was dangerous and ordered him held in pretrial detention without bond until trial.

The Alamogordo Police Department asks anyone with additional information to come forward and speak with detectives by calling (575) 439-4300.

