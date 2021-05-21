Alamogordo man charged with DWI in crash with ambulance

Man was arrested on a DWI charge two days prior to Thursday's crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Alamogordo man was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a posted sign after he reportedly crashed into an ambulance on Thursday night in Las Cruces.

Juan Carlos Baquera, 22, allegedly ran a stop sign just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Water Street. Baquera was driving a Dodge Challenger when he struck an ambulance on its way to a call.

The ambulance rolled to its side and the two EMTs in the ambulance became trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters had to break the ambulance windshield to extricate the two EMTs. They were both transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two passengers in Baquera’s vehicle, a woman and a man, both escaped serious injuries.

Police learned that Baquera was arrested on a DWI charge two days prior, on May 18, by police in Anthony, N.M. He was released on bond that same day.

Following Thursday’s crash, Baquera was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.