Alamogordo man arrested after allegedly firing rounds from vehicle in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Alamogordo man suspected of shooting multiple rounds from his vehicle as he drove along Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with a felony.



20-year-old Baldemar Maynez Jr. of the 600 block of south Florida Avenue in Alamogordo N.M. is charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, officials said. The charge is a fourth-degree felony.



On Friday, May 21 at about 6 p.m., a Las Cruces motorist called 911 after she said her vehicle was nearly struck by a silver Nissan Armada on Telshor Boulevard. The woman then watched as the driver extended his right arm toward the passenger window of his vehicle and allegedly started firing rounds from a semiautomatic handgun.

Police say the woman witnessed the driver of the Armada fire rounds near the T-Mobile store near Foxworth-Galbraith and near Vista College. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and police did not locate any damage.

Las Cruces police officers conducted a high-risk stop on the Armada near the 2700 block of Northrise Drive, and the driver was identified as Maynez. Police recovered a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun from his vehicle.



After an interview with the suspect, investigators said Maynez indicated he drove from Alamogordo to visit his girlfriend, but they got into an argument. He told police that he discharged several rounds from his vehicle as he drove north along Telshor Boulevard, and investigators found several spent shell casings in his vehicle.

Detectives with Las Cruces police obtained a warrant for Maynez’s arrest. He was arrested on Sunday, June 13 by Alamogordo police and is initially being held without bond in the Otero County Detention Center.



