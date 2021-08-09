AG Day returns to NMSU in September

A child takes a lesson in horse riding under the guidance of a New Mexico State University College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences student at a past AG Day event. AG Day 2021 will take place on Sept. 25 near Aggie Memorial Stadium ahead of the NMSU football homecoming game. (Photo courtesy New Mexico Department of Agriculture.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A street festival that celebrates New Mexico’s agriculture industry will be back this year.

On Sept. 25, the eighth edition of AG Day will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pan American Center south parking lot near Aggie Memorial Stadium. AG Day, which is free, will immediately precede the NMSU Aggies vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors homecoming football game.

The event will include live music, games, prizes, farm animals and samples of New Mexico-grown and made food products, as well as educational

“AG Day has turned into a popular tradition for the agriculture community to share experiences with the general public while enhancing the tailgate experience of Aggie football,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “The event has grown every year, and as we bring it back this year, we know the public will enjoy the best of what our agriculture producers grow, and experience an opportunity to learn more about one of New Mexico’s leading, foundational economic drivers. Most importantly, we want the public to also have fun prior to rooting on the Aggies to a homecoming victory on the field.”

Non-profit organizations, as well as NMSU clubs and organizations, are encouraged to register for an AG Day booth. For registration information, visit www.nmda.nmsu.edu/ag-day/. For more information, email blarranaga@nmda.nmsu.edu or call 575-646-1864.

