SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico is spreading the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program that aims to help lower the cost of broadband for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.

On Wednesday, The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced it is working to help build customer awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program.

The new long-term benefit helps lower the cost of broadband for eligible households, making the internet more accessible for all New Mexicans.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands.

The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

“We are using every tool in our toolbox to connect New Mexicans to internet access at a more affordable rate, and create awareness about the benefits of this program. Our ultimate goal is to expand equitable access to healthcare to cover our entire state, and access to the internet is an important foundational step.” said David R. Scrase, M.D., cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Those interested can enroll by clicking here.

You can also enroll by going to AffordableConnectivity.gov or GetInternet.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application and contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan.

More information on the program can be found here.

