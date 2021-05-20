Activist files complaint over New Mexico governor’s expense

by: Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (AP file photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative activist in New Mexico has filed an ethics complaint against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign.

The activist claims she improperly used campaign funds at her daughter’s beauty business.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that John Block is the editor of conservative media outlet Pinon Post and refers in his complaint to an October 2020 payment to “Beauty By Erin Grisham” for media preparation.

Block cites a state campaign finance guide saying hair and makeup are personal and not campaign expenses.

A spokesperson for Lujan Grisham’s campaign use of her daughter’s services was a necessary expenditure related to the governor’s Democratic National Convention appearances in 2020.

