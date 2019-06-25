Action Progam for Animals opens thrift store to help with Funding

The Las Cruces no kill animal shelter “Action Program for Animals” has opened its doors to its very own thrift shop.

The shop is called Second Chance, the name hinting a deeper purpose, not only for the antiques and treasures it holds, but the animals that are taken care of from the stores sales.

APA is a shelter fully run by volunteers and donations and its new second-hand store is no different.

Four months ago they came up with the idea to help with their budgeting.

Volunteers began collecting donations to create the store and all proceeds made from every item sold, go to helping the shelter.

The proceeds help APA pay for vet care, food and everything needed to stay running.

“We are offering quality products to the community at a very low cost and in return, we use every dollar that comes through donation, or through sales at the store to help our animals in need,” said volunteer, Cassandra Lockwood.

Donations for thrift sales may be dropped off between these times, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at APA’s current adoption center, located at 800 W. Picacho.

The thrift sale hours will begin Saturday, July 6, held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at APA’s warehouse, located at 1150 E. Las Cruces Ave.

For more information you can call 575-644-0505.