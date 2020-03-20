A lot of Las Cruces residents turned away as COVID-19 tests run out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – What appeared to be hundreds of people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms were unable to be tested as tests ran out quickly.

The department of health had a drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Friday in Las Cruces. Although, tests in just two hours.

“At least about 300 cars, 300 to 350,” said Ron Gonzales who ones a Barber Shop across the street from where the testing took place.

Employees of the barbershop watched as hundreds of cars waited in line since before testing began at 9 a.m.

“Before 11 o’clock she was told there were no more tests,” said Crystal Lunbeck a Las Cruces resident.

Lunbeck’s daughter-in-law was waiting in the line of cars.

“She was in line at least by 8:30 a.m. and there was at least 100 cars in front of her and about 50 behind her,” said Lunbeck.

The Department of Public Health says priority screening was done for people who are experiencing symptoms or who have recently traveled from highly affected countries. Although, it only lasted as long as the supply did.

“Some cars would stay longer than others so I don’t know if maybe they had multiple people in the vehicle,” said Gonzales.

Lunbeck says her daughter-in-law is showing all of the symptoms of COVID-19 but wasn’t able to get tested.

“They were told to go home they didn’t have any other instructions they weren’t giving any other options,” said Lunbeck.

The New Mexico Department of Public Health says they will continue to limit screening to make sure New Mexico has enough medical supplies for residents who need it the most.

“While we want to accommodate everyone, not everyone requires testing. Testing is limited to those showing symptoms. Even if you have recent out-of-state travel to key U.S. cities and foreign countries, you must still be symptomatic.,” said David Morgan a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Public Health.

The next opportunity to be tested is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 23 at the Burrell College of Medicine Parking lot, 3501 Arrowhead Dr. However, the screening will only happen as long as supplies last.