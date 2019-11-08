A Las Cruces Dentist looks for a candidate to give a new smile to

Dr. Bryce Heiner of Oral and Facial Surgery of New Mexico is offering a chance to win a whole new smile through a restoration treatment.

This comes as he launched his Smile Again program, which he designed and first started last year

The program offers one free procedure of full-arch restoration treatment. Meaning it would provide a foundation for permanent dentures that look and feel like natural teeth.

The full procedure is a hefty price which is why Dr. Heiner can only offer one, once a year.

“If you take all of someone’s teeth out and place in the implants pay for the temporary teeth then the permanent teeth it can range from 50-70 thousand dollars,” said Heier.

The goal of the expensive process is to improve the overall heath and quality of life for the person who needs it.

In order to qualify you’re teeth must be extensively damaged, decayed, and have major tooth loss.

“We’re looking for a patient that has a need for so much dental work that even if we were to invest money into feelings and crowns and route canals their mouth is non-restorable or in other words it can’t be fixed,” Henier said.

The process would take just under a year for complete but last years recipient told KTSM it changed her life.

“Oh my gosh everybody asks me whatI’vee had done, they tell me I look younger and I never took pictures before and now I’ve taken professional pictures with my grandkids,” said 2018 recipent, Cande Laney.

Henier’s team explained to KTSM that they have received more applications to win the procedure than last year.

“You know what Dr. Heiner is an amazing doctor or the staff is amazing we understand we know how important a smile is show people shouldn’t be afraid to come in either to have it done because the end result is just amazing,” said Loretta Melendrez, Henier’s Lead Assistant.

For those wanting to apply, they have until November 15th to fill out an application on their website.

https://oralsurgerynewmexico.com/smileagain/