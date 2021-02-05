82 new virus cases in Doña Ana County, no deaths reported

Las Cruces News

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

 El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. No new virus-related deaths were reported by health officials.

Statewide, health officials reported 23 deaths and 589 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,378, and confirmed cases to 176,793.

Otero County had 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Otero County Federal Prison Facility remains at 472 cases. Otero County has confirmed a total of 2,956 COVID-19 cases.

Lincoln County had two new cases confirming a total of 1,458 for the county.

