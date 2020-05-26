74 year-old Las Cruces man missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces man reported missing early Monday morning.

74- year-old Erwing Witt was last seen Monday at approximately 12 a.m. at his home located on the 2300 block of Solar Way.

Witt is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has gray hair and is currently sporting a short, gray beard.

According to a release, Witt could be in danger if not located soon. It is believed he left his home on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erwing Witt is asked to call 911 immediately.