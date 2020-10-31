6 COVID-19 deaths reported in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Six deaths were reported in Doña Ana County Saturday, the largest single-day list of fatalities since the pandemic began.

A woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s and man in his 90s who were residents of the Casa Del Sol Center in Las Cruces are among 11 of Saturday’s COVID-19 deaths, according to New Mexico health officials.

Doña Ana County had 13 deaths announced this week and 80 deaths total.

The state also announced 127 new cases Saturday, bringing the number of cases in the county to 6,699. Of those, 1,283 were announced this week — the most in a single week in Doña Ana County.

As of Saturday, there are 354 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus. The hospital capacity is at 79 percent of general beds and 77 percent of ICU beds are occupied across the state. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.