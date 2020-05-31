6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials reported six additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Sunday, continuing a slowing trend in the county. The total number of cases in the county is now 466.

In addition to the new virus cases in Doña Ana County, state officials say four additional federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility tested positive for the virus. To date, there are 112 prisoners held by New Mexico and federal authorities at the prison that have tested positive for the virus. An additional 92 detainees at the Otero County ICE Processing Center have tested positive for COVID.

Overall, New Mexico reported 69 total new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases is now at 7,689 with 356 deaths.

As of Sunday, there are 182 people hospitalized throughout New Mexico with the virus.