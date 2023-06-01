EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A total of 29 Las Cruces firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Wednesday, May 31 at the 1400 block of Branding Iron Circle.

Officials say they were dispatched to a report of a fire at around 10:50 a.m. including a possible trapped occupant inside the mobile home.

Officials say once they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from multiple windows and searched the home while also trying to control the blaze.

After searching the home, fire crews determined it was unoccupied and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Officials say five firefighters received minor injuries during the incident and one was transported to a local hospital. The firefighter was evaluated, received treatment and has since been released.

Officials say all injuries were described as “energized electrical shock in nature.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation however, the damage to the structure has been estimated to be at $70,000.