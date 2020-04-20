4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County added four new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county total to 73.

The four cases in Doña Ana County were among 126 new positive tests registered in the State of New Mexico Monday, according to state health officials. In addition to the new positive tests, the state also says three people died overnight as a result of the virus.

The deaths in New Mexico were a man in his 70s from Quay County, a woman in her 70s from San Juan County, and a man in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

There are now 1,971 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and 58 reported deaths.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico. Those are:

A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized out of state and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

As of today, there are 116 individuals hospitalized and 501 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.