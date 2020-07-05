1  of  4
38 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Doña Ana County

by: KTSM Report

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County added 38 additional virus cases to its total Sunday, bringing the number of infected to date to 1,128. No additional cases were reported in Otero or the Otero County Prison Facility.

Overall, New Mexico reported 208 new virus cases Sunday and no new deaths. The number of statewide infections is 13,256 and deaths are 513. There are now 119 hospitalized patients in the state of New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health said four previous positive tests in Doña Ana County were determined to be out-of-state residents.

The state also identified several Southern New Mexico assisted living and nursing facilities that have at least one known case. They include:

  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
  • Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
  • The Jim Wood Home in Hatch
  • Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
  • The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

