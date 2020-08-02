35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health reported 226 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with three new deaths.

Doña Ana County reported the second-highest increase in the state — behind Bernalillo County. There were 35 additional cases, bringing the number of cases in the county to 2,214.

There was one new case reported in Otero County and six new cases added in Lincoln County.

New Mexico reported three deaths in the northern part of the state, bringing the number of deaths to 654.

As of Sunday, there are 127 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.