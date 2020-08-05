34 new COVID-19 cases added in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials announced 214 new virus cases Tuesday, including 34 in Doña Ana County, five in Otero County, and one in Lincoln County.

The state also reported three additional deaths — all in northern areas of the state — bringing the number of deaths to 658.

According to state data, Doña Ana County now has 2,272 cases, Otero has 193, and Lincoln County has 110 positive COVID-19 cases.

There are 133 hospitalized statewide in New Mexico with the virus.