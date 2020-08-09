30 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health officials reported 205 additional COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including 30 in Doña Ana County and three in Lincoln County.

The number of cases in Doña Ana County now stands at 4,447. Otero County has 201 reported cases, and Lincoln County has 128. The number of cases among inmates and detainees at Otero County Prison and ICE Processing Facilities remains 911.

New mexico also reported four additional deaths, two women in Bernalillo County, a man from McKinley County, and a woman from San Juan County. The state says the number of fatalities from the virus is now 685.

There are 121 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 as of Sunday.