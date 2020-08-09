30 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health officials reported 205 additional COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including 30 in Doña Ana County and three in Lincoln County.

The number of cases in Doña Ana County now stands at 4,447. Otero County has 201 reported cases, and Lincoln County has 128. The number of cases among inmates and detainees at Otero County Prison and ICE Processing Facilities remains 911.

New mexico also reported four additional deaths, two women in Bernalillo County, a man from McKinley County, and a woman from San Juan County. The state says the number of fatalities from the virus is now 685.

There are 121 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso student prepare for virtual learning

State of Texas: Coronavirus hazard pay at TxDOT scrutinized by state lawmaker

Harassment and discrimination complaints rise at TxDOT

GOP lawmakers sue Gov. Abbott over contact tracing contract

Two vaccines in development show ability to fight COVID-19

Southwest flight attendant accompanies El Paso pup 2,000 miles to his forever home

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link