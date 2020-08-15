3 virus deaths reported in Doña Ana County Saturday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials confirmed three COVID-19 deaths in Doña Ana County Saturday, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 35.

This is the third time New Mexico has reported three deaths in a single day from COVID-19 — all three have happened in the last two weeks. Saturday’s deaths included three men, one in his 60s, one in his 70s, and one in his 90s. All had underlying medical conditions, and the 70-year-old was also hospitalized at the time of his death.

According to data from the City of El Paso, to-date, seven women and 11 men from New Mexico died while hospitalized in El Paso County. Several of those include inmates from the Otero County Detention Facility.

Overall, eight deaths were reported in New Mexico Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities from the virus to 711.

In addition to the fatalities, there were 17 positive virus cases added to the county total, bringing the number of cases in Doña Ana County to 2,618. The county’s positive tests were nearly identical to last week, with 204 cases reported since Sunday.

Otero County added two new cases, for a total of 207 cases and Lincoln County added one new case, bringing their total to 151.

There are 113 people hospitalized in the State of New Mexico with COVID-19 as of Saturday.