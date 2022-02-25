DONA ANA CO., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to Windmill Road near Del Rey Boulevard north of Las Cruces to a report of a traffic accident. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, described as a “young adult male” with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was able to identify the people involved in the shooting, and deputies subsequently detained three juveniles between the ages of 13-17.

According to DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart, the investigation is in its early stages, and additional information is not expected tonight.

The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

